Mrs. Mildred Ewanda Tyson, 90, of Madisonville, Kentucky passed away Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at Madisonville Health and Rehab in Madisonville.
She was born May 28, 1931 in White Plains, KY. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Austin Tyson and her parents.
She was a housewife and most of all a mother. She enjoyed cleaning and sewing. She was also a member of Liberty Baptist Church.
She is survived by two daughters, Gail (Darryl) Hawkins of Madisonville and Linda Sears of Morganfield; grandson, James Jonathan (Laura) Falk of Mt. Pleasant, S.C.; granddaughter, Stacy Lamb of Bowie, TX; grandson, Jason Sears of Benton, IL and Jim Sears of Midland, MI and ten great-grandchildren.
A private service will be held at Forest Lawn Mausoleum with Pastor Tom Branson officiating.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
