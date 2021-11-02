Cynthia Geraine (Covington) Creekmur, 59, of Nebo, passed away Saturday at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh, Indiana.
She was born Dec.21, 1961, in Hopkinsville to the late Charles Franklin Covington and Georgia Pendley Covington. She was also preceded in death by her grandparents, Frank and Mable Covington, and Dewey and Dovie Pendley.
Cynthia was an artist, baker and crafter. She could take scraps and turn them into a work of art. She was the best Gram in the world.
She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Michael Creekmur; her sons, Joshua (Allie) Creekmur and Jared Creekmur, both of Nebo; grandchildren, Kendee Creekmur and Katelyn Creekmur, both of Nebo; her sisters, Charlotte (Buddy Martin) Milligan of Hanson and Cheryl (Allen) Korinta of Mortons Gap; her brother, Cary (Sue Greene) Covington of Madisonville; brothers-in-law, Gary (Kim) Nelson of Vincennes, Indiana and Terry (Vickie) Nelson of Hanson; sister-in-law, Belinda (Rodney) Frazier of Florida; niece, Cassie Covington of Madisonville; nephews, Andrew Covington, Barrett Korinta, and Brogan Korinta, all of Mortons Gap; and great-niece, Novalee Covington of Owensboro.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Bro. Ralph Alexander officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery in White Plains.
Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and from 11 a.m. until service time Wednesday.
Pallbearers will be Cary Covington, Drew Covington, Chris Pendley, Terry Nelson, Andy Nelson, and Allen Korinta. Honorary pallbearers will be Gary Nelson and Buddy Martin.
Memorial contributions may be made to Diamond Baptist Youth Group.
