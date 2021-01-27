Margaret Ann Kuttler, 69, of Madisonville, KY passed away Monday, January 25, 2021 at Baptist Health Hospital in Madisonville.
Margaret was born April 4, 1951 in Webster County to the late Dee and Verlie Duncan.
She was retired from General Electric. She was a faithful and dedicated member of Bethany Baptist Church in Madisonville and a Gideon auxiliary. Margaret was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Chris McKinley, and brother, Carl Gene Duncan.
Survivors include her husband of 36 years, William “Bill” Kuttler; son, Brian (Holly) McKinley of Madisonville; step-son, William (Deb) Kuttler of Brandenburg, KY; brother, Chester (Wanda) Duncan of Hanson, KY; sister, Mary Sue (Robert) Winstead of Slaughters; grandchildren, Haley McKinley, Corey McKinley, Chloe McKinley, and Delilah McKinley; step-grandchildren, Billy Kuttler, Taylor Hunter, and Sean Hunter; two great grandchildren, Brentley Rickard and Lawson Navarra; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be 11:00 A.M. Thursday, January 28, 2021 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Bro. Marvin Phillips and Bro. Jimmy Lantrip officiating. Burial will follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery in Madisonville.
Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. Wednesday and from 10:00 A.M. until service time on Thursday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Corey McKinley, Cory Navara, Kenny Cook, Randall Sesco, Dakota Lynch, and William Kuttler III. Honorary pallbearer will be Sean Hunter.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Gideons or Bethany Baptist Church. Envelopes will be made available at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
