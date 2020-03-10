David Alan Reynolds, 67, of Richland, died Saturday, March 7, 2020, at his home.

Mr. Reynolds was a member of Silent Run Missionary Baptist Church and worked as an engineer at Ken American.

Survivors include his wife, Janice Reynolds; children Alan Reynolds and Erik Reynolds; sister Karen Reynolds-Campbell; and brother Steve Reynolds.

There will be no services.

Memorial contribution: David Reynolds Memorial Fund at Reid-Walters Funeral Home.

Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington is in charge of the arrangements.