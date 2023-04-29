HANSON — John Corum West, 81, of Hanson, died Friday, April 28, 2023, at his home. He had worked as a surveyor for Associated Engineers.
Survivors: children, Susan (Daniel) Eizenga and Ellen (Scott) Cox.
Service: 2 p.m. Monday, May 1, 2023, at Oakwood Cemetery, Earlington.
Expressions of sympathy: Historical Society of Hopkins County.
Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
