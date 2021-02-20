EDDYVILLE — Pastor Kenneth Morrow, 80, of Eddyville, passed away at 7:34 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. He was born Jan. 28, 1941, to the late Clarence Morrow and Lucille Jones.
Pastor Kenny Morrow was known to many as a fellow coal miner and a proud UMWA worker. For 25 years, he held the mining occupation at Ziegler, Peabody and Black Beauty coal companies. He was also gifted in the auto body industry, having worked at Boggess Chevrolet in Madisonville, as well as Trice Hughes in Princeton. And then, Kenny Morrow would become a co-pastor at Faith Fellowship Church, then a pastor at Higher Power Church in Eddyville.
It was here that Kenny would find his greatest calling, and most extraordinary gifts, when he became a pastor. His love for the word of God was exemplary, and this love was passed on to all he would meet. His days were spent studying the word of God and answering the calls of all who needed him. His boldness to preach the word of his Lord left him no less humble. Should he speak to you, one thing this day we are certain, he would ask, “Are you ready? Are you ready to meet Jesus?” For today, Pastor Kenneth Morrow has indeed met his Lord, and peace and glory are surely his for eternity.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepmother, Mary Jane Morrow; and two brothers, Carl Wayne Jones and Donnie Morrow.
Pastor Kenny Morrow is survived by his wife of 59 years, Dean Morrow of Eddyville; one son, Ricky Morrow and his wife, Sabrina, of Kingsport, Tennessee; one daughter, Angie Phillips and her husband, Darin, of Eddyville; one granddaughter, Ashley Morrow of Chicago; one grandson, Christopher Morrow and his wife, Meghann, of Taylorsville; three great-grandsons, Kamden, Eli and Isaac Morrow; one sister, Jean Vandiver of Jerome, Idaho; one brother, Larry Jones of Arizona; along with numerous nieces and nephews, including many great-nieces and great-nephews.
Services will be private due to limited capacity and COVID-19 regulations at Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington with the Rev. Steve Stone officiating and Bro. David Vanetta assisting. All are welcome to attend the committal service following the funeral at Oakley Home Cemetery in Manitou. A walk-through visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at the Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington.
Masks and social distancing are required.
Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
