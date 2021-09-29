Charlotte Sizemore Thomas, 63, of Dawson Springs, passed away Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Deaconess Gateway Medical Center in Evansville, Indiana. Ms. Thomas was born Dec. 2, 1957, in Madisonville to the late James William Sizemore and Mary Rose Carrol Franklin. She was a homemaker and a member of the Landmark Apostolic Church in Dawson Springs.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved first husband, Gill Thomas; her beloved second husband, David Blanchard; and a brother, William Ronald Sizemore.
She is survived by one son, Jason Thomas of Dawson Springs; one brother, James T. Sizemore of Chicago; one sister, Tammy Sizemore of Chicago; and three grandchildren, Danielle Hays, Tracy Yarbrough and James Thomas.
A memorial service for Charlotte Sizemore Thomas will be 2 p.m. Thursday at the Landmark Apostolic Church in Dawson Springs with the Rev. Rusty Akers officiating.
Online condolences may be made at www.beshearfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.