John E. Burden, 81, of Madisonville, passed away Monday, July 12, 2021, at Baptist Health Madisonville. He was born in Anton on April 15, 1940, to the late Lennie Lee and Mamie Lucille Burden. Mr. Burden was of the Baptist faith and had worked as a coal miner for Fies and South Hopkins mining companies.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Evelyn Hallum and Betty Braden.
Mr. Burden is survived by his wife, Polly Burden; his son, Johnny Burden of Providence; three brothers, Edward E. Burden of Gallatin, Tennessee, Lennie Eugene Burden of Madisonville and Richard N. Burden of Hopkinsville; one grandchild, Lucas Lee Burden; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington with Bro. Bill Egbert officiating. Burial will be private. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time Saturday at the funeral home.
Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.