David Larry Ressett, 82, of Providence, KY passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021 at Baptist Health Hospital in Madisonville.
He was born November 9, 1938 in Providence the late Austin A. Ressett and Anna L. Ashley Ressett. He was also preceded in death by one sister, Louise Hatley, and two brothers, James Ressett and Harold Ressett.
David was a member of Diamond Baptist Church and was attending Providence General Baptist Church for several years. He retired from Peabody Camp 1. He loved hunting, fishing, NASCAR, and UK basketball.
He is survived by his wife, Yvonne Dorris Ressett; one daughter, Michele Foe of Diamond, KY; two sons, Greg (Anita) Ressett of Dixon, KY and Keith (Joanna) Ressett of Diamond, KY; five grandchildren Whitney Ressett, who he raised like a daughter, Tabitha Ressett, Jon Ressett, Michael Foe, and Austin Foe; and two great grandchildren, Liam Furlong and Talan Tucker; five step-grandchildren, and four step-great grandchildren.
Graveside services will be 2:00 P.M. Monday July 19, 2021 at White Oak Cemetery with Bro. Barry Cullen officiating. Burial will follow in the cemetery.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
