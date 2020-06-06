Debra Chandler Townsend, 70, of Slaughters, died Friday, May 29, 2020, at her home.
Debra was a member of Mt. Gilead Baptist Church in Slaughters.
Survivors include her husband of 54 years, Jimmy Townsend; son Keith Townsend; daughter Kimberly Brown; and sister Connie Butler.
A private graveside service will be held Sunday at Slaughters Cemetery in Slaughters, with Bro. Thorton Stanley officiating. Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
