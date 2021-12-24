Regina Sue Durham Hendrix, 47, of Nortonville, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at her home. Born Jan. 9, 1974, to Charlie Sr. and Ella (Johnson) Durham, she was a South Hopkins graduate and worked for several years at Flynn Enterprises. She loved her family and enjoyed time with her granddaughters.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Tony Hendrix, in 2019; and grandparents George and Kathryn Durham and Harrison and Marie Johnson.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her son, Jacob (Samantha) Durham of Kelly; brother Charlie Jr. (Jessica) Durham; granddaughters Aubree-anna, Charleigh and Ryleigh Durham; and niece Harley Durham.
Service will be 2 p.m. Monday at Bandy Funeral Home in Nortonville. Burial to follow at Old Salem Cemetery in Mortons Gap. Visitation will begin noon Monday at the funeral home.
Condolences to the family may be made at www.bandyfuneralhome.com.
