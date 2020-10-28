Frances Marie Bowles, 82, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Baptist Health Hospital in Madisonville, KY.
She was born February 5, 1938 in Paducah, KY to the late Jessie Raymond Walker and Anna Louise Varnell Walker. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James E. Bowles; her sister, Anna Ray Walker Bell and nephew, Todd Bell.
Frances was a loving wife, mother, and friend to all that knew her. She was a member of Grapevine Baptist Church, past President of the Democratic Women’s Club of Kentucky, a Kentucky Colonel, appointed Deputy Commissioner of Housing in 1990 by Governor Wallace Wilkinson, listed in the book of “Who’s Who of American Women,” as well as many other accomplishments.
She is survived by three sons, Robert Wayne (Carol) Farthing, Michael Ray (Kim) Buckman, and Benjamin (Kim) Buckman; seven grandchildren, Benjamin, Michelle, Christopher, Ann Marie, Ashley, Jessie, and Jamie; seven great grandchildren, Jack, Luke, Claire, Chloe, Oakley, Abby and James; and niece, Cindy Bell Parker and nephew, Charlie Bell and several great nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. Friday, October 30, 2020 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with graveside services immediately following at Olive Branch Cemetery with Bro. Rob Ison officiating. Burial will follow in the cemetery.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
