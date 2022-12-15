CLAY — Andrea Zettler Gobin, of Clay, passed from this Earth Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville, Indiana, after a recent cancer diagnosis. She was 50 years old. Andrea was born Sept. 14, 1972, in Henderson, and lived most of her life in the Dixon and Madisonville areas, though she resided in Berlin, Germany, for two years in the 1990s.
Andrea had a huge heart, loved spending time with her family and friends, and she was a passionate lover of animals. She enjoyed being outdoors, fishing, and playing bingo.
Andrea was preceded in death by her beloved granddaughter, Mila Rose Gobin.
Survivors include fiancé, Matt Carlisle of Clay; father, Jackie Zettler of Dixon; mother, Brenda Weaver, and husband, David, of Dawson Springs; son, Jeremy Gobin of Madisonville; son, Eric Gobin, and his wife, Briona, of Madisonville; brother, Brandon Zettler of Dixon; sister, Terry Smith, and husband, Jeff, of Pensacola, Florida; brother, Dale Page of Waco, Texas; sister, Tammy Brown of Dawson Springs; and grandchildren, Grayson James Robert Gobin, Tatum Kate Gobin, and Brayden Michael Douglas Weaver.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at Townsend Funeral Home in Dixon. Rev. Mike Putman will officiate. Burial will be in the New Clay Cemetery in Clay. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 8 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Jeremy Gobin, Eric Gobin, Jackie Zettler, Brandon Zettler, Michael Moore, and Matt Carlisle.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that expressions of sympathy be made in the form of donations to the Hopkins County Humane Society, 2210 Laffoon Trail, Madisonville, KY 42431 or the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, online or by phone at (800) 628-0028.
Online condolences can be made at www.townsendfuneralhomeinc.com.
