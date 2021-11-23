Laquaita Dee DeMoss, 76, of Nortonville, passed away Friday, November 19, 2021, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville.
She was born July 3, 1945, in Hopkins County, to the late Howard Pendergraff and Mary D. Clark. She was also preceded in death by one son, Shane DeMoss, and one brother, Scott Fry.
She enjoyed spending time with her kids and grandkids. She loved shopping and going to church.
She is survived by her husband, James DeMoss; daughter, Stephanie (P.J.) Crawford, of Nortonville; son, Steven (Cheryl) DeMoss, of Nortonville; four sisters, Donna Wofford, of Nashville, Tennessee, Rita Morrow, of Nebo; Juanita Lanham, of Madisonville; DeLisa Rainey, of Nashville; two brothers, Russ Pendergraff, of Florida, and Mark Fry, of Missouri; 17 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Friday, November 26, 2021, at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Pastor Brad Payne officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until service time Friday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Joe Winstead, Cody DeMoss, Andrew Miller, Tyler Crawford, Jamie DeMoss, Juanita Lanham, and P.J. Crawford.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.