Josephine Baize Gamblin, 82, of Mortons Gap, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020, at Baptist Health in Madisonville.
She was born in Madisonville on October 9, 1937, to the late Leo Edward Baize and Gracie Marie Belcher Baize.
Mrs. Gamblin attended Mortons Gap Second Baptist Church and had worked in Food Services at Regional Medical Center in Madisonville.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Gaither Gamblin; three sisters: Gerthie Eastwood, Jane Rickard, and Joan Rickard; three brothers: Edgar Lee Baize, Harold Baize, and John Baize.
Mrs. Gamblin is survived by her daughter, Sandra Lam and her husband, Roger, of Madisonville, KY; one brother, Lucian Baize of White Plains, KY; one grandson, Jamie Gamblin and his wife, Rene’, of Nortonville, KY; two great grandchildren Kailyn Bressi and Emma Gamblin; and one great-great grandchild Tilyn Bressi; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington, with Bro. Jon Riggs officiating and burial to follow at Gamblin Cemetery in Nortonville.
Visitation will be from noon until 4 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Brad Lee, Jordan Baize, Marvin Gilmore, Jamie Gamblin, and Roger Dale Lam II.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Emma Gamblin, Kailyn Bressi, and Tilyn Bressi.
Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
