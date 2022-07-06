DAWSON SPRINGS — Richard Jones “Dickie” Hardwick, 67, of Dawson Springs passed away Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at his residence. Mr. Hardwick was born February 10, 1955, to the late James Carter Hardwick and Ruthleen Jones Hardwick. He was a 1973 graduate of Dawson Springs High School. Mr. Hardwick worked for 25 years as an underground coal miner, and he retired after working 22 years in manufacturing. He was a motorcycle enthusiast and a woodworking artist who loved the out-of-doors. He was of the Christian faith.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Mr. Hardwick is survived by his beloved wife of 44 years, Winona “Wendy” Hardwick; daughter, Tessa Hardwick Powell (Josh) of Benton; son, Lucas Hardwick (Rachel) of Evansville, Indiana; brother, James Thomas “Tommy” Hardwick (Shan) of Dawson Springs; and three grandchildren, Liza Powell, Lydia Powell, and Holden Hardwick.
The funeral service for Richard Jones “Dickie” Hardwick will be 2 p.m. Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Beshear Funeral Home, 201 N. Main St., Dawson Springs, KY 42408, with Elder Jeff Winfrey officiating. Burial will follow in Rosedale Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Active Pallbearers include Billy Morris, Mike Long, James Thomas “Tommy” Hardwick, Anthony Aiken, Bobby Scott, and Greg East.
Mr. Hardwick’s service will be streamed live on Beshear Funeral Home Facebook beginning at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 7, 2022. (To view: “Google” beshearfuneralhomefacebook and select “videos” among the menu options).
Online condolences may be sent to beshearfuneralhome.com.
