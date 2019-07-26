Terry Glenn "Brown Dawg" Brown, 61, of Manitou, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at his home after a long and courageous battle with cancer. He was born Sept. 25, 1957, in Madisonville to the late Joe S. Brown and Helen Allen Brown. Terry was a member of First Christian Church in Madisonville and was a coal miner. He was a member of the UMWA and was a firm believer in the NRA. Terry liked to ride his Harley and fish, turkey and deer hunt. His greatest joy came from duck and goose hunting. He loved to go and watch his grandchildren play at their sporting events.
Survivors include his wife of 36 years, Jon Brown; his children, Kristi (Steve) Grant, John Brown, Jeff (Alisha) Brown, Beth Brown, Joey (Hadley) Brown and Dustin Brown; his grandchildren whom were the light of his life, Rayven and Nick Grant, Xander, Zack, KaliOnna, Addilyn and Ellie Brown; his brothers, Bobby A. (Helen Jane) Brown and Joe P. (Annie) Brown; his sister, Rita Brown; several nieces and nephews; and all his family in Utah.
The service will be 2 p.m. Sunday in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville. Burial will follow at Grapevine Cemetery in Madisonville. Visitation will be from noon until the funeral hour Sunday at the funeral home.
The pallbearers will be Jeff, Joey and Dustin Brown and Steve and Nick Grant and Trick Watson. Honorary pallbearers will be his grandchildren.
One of Terry's wishes was for his friends and family to attend his visitation and funeral in jeans and camo and to bring your duck and goose calls. Terry wants everyone to be comfortable and just be yourself because that was the type of person he was.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
