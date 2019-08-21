Doris Eileen Spencer Franklin, 91, of Dawson Springs, passed away Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at Baptist Health Madisonville. Mrs. Franklin was born Dec. 21, 1927, in Decatur, Illinois, to the late Orville F. Spencer Sr. and Mary Plunkett Spencer. She and her husband were partners with Charles and Betty Simons in the ownership of Clark, Beshear and Clark Furniture Store and retired in 1997. Mrs. Franklin was the eldest member of First Baptist Church in Dawson Springs where she sang in the choir for many years.
Survivors include a daughter, Cindy (David) Bratcher of Madisonville; two sons, Ron (Margaret) Franklin of Upland, California, and Dan Franklin of Central City; two grandchildren, Charles David Franklin and Tiffany Franklin Concepcion; and three great-grandchildren.
She also was preceded in death her husband of 63 years, Louis Franklin, on Feb. 26, 2009; sisters Bernice Wertz and Mary Lou Coombs; and two brothers, Orville Spencer Jr. and Eugene Spencer.
Services were 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, at Beshear Funeral Home officiated by the Rev. Randall Rogers. Burial followed in Rosedale Cemetery in Dawson Springs. Her nephews served as pallbearers. Active pallbearers were Bruce Spencer, Greg Boggs, Jim Wertz, Terry Spencer, Mike Boggs and Bud Spencer. Jay Spencer, Aaron Spencer, Jeff Spencer and Troy Spencer were honorary pallbearers.
Online condolences may be sent to beshearfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.