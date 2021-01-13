Dan Jackson, 93, of Madisonville, died Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Baptist Health Madisonville. Dan was a U.S. Navy veteran and a licensed agent and owner of Dyersburg Insurance Agency.
Survivors include his wife, Alyce Jackson; daughters Dana Kembel and Laura Lantrip; son Alan Jackson; and brother James Jackson.
Private graveside service will be held at a later date at Mount Arat Cemetery in Troy, Tennessee. Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville was entrusted with care.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.