SLAUGHTERS — Jeremy Stone, 52, of Slaughters, KY passed away Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at his residence.
He was born February 19, 1970 to Donald Stone and Jonail Harmon.
Jeremy worked at Pittsburgh Tank and Tire. He loved drawing, magic, and money. He loved his grandbaby and watching her play sports. He enjoyed hot rods, going out to eat, collecting watches, and riding on his ranger. Most of all, he loved his three girls.
He is survived by three daughters, Whitney Clark of Madisonville, Harlie Stone of Slaughters, and Sydney (Preston) Berry of Madisonville; parents, Donald and Jonail Stone; sister, Lecia (Thomas) Dupuis of Calhoun, KY; two brothers, Jason (Christy) Stone of Henderson and Phillip Stone of Madisonville; and granddaughter, Brylei Clark.
Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. Friday, January 27, 2023 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home — Madisonville Chapel with Pastor Gary Dock officiating. Burial will follow in Zion Brick Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Thursday and after 11:00
A.M. Friday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Brice Melton, Scott Curneal, Jason Bumpus, Jason Stone, Joe Bowman, and Justin Clark.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
