PROVIDENCE — Roma Rich McClain, 96, of Providence, formerly of Wheatcroft, passed away Friday, June 9, 2023, at Lucy Smith King Care Center in Henderson. Roma was born in Wheatcroft Jan. 18, 1927, to the late Reuben and Zelpher Hinton. She was a member of Rocksprings Missionary Baptist Church in Wheatcroft.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Delmar “Buster” Rich, and her granddaughter, Deon Prow, in 2022.
Survivors include her daughters, Judy Owen (Brad) of Wheatcroft and Kathy Williams of Providence; her sons, Delmar Rich (Cindy) of White Plains and Larry Rich of Providence; 12 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and several great-great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be 3 p.m. Monday, June 12, 2023, at Vanover Funeral Home in Clay. Burial will be in Rock Springs Cemetery in Wheatcroft. Visitation is 9 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions can be made to Rocksprings Cemetery, c/o Dennis Williams, 3414 State Route 2837, Clay, KY 42404.
Online condolences can be made at www.vanoverfuneralhome.com.
