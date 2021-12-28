Wanda Delores Bone, 87, of Madisonville, passed away, Saturday, December 25, 2021, at Baptist Health Deaconess Hospital.
She was born February 1, 1934, in Madisonville, to the late Freeman Franklin Francis and Alma Marie Gossett. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Elby Bone; her second husband, Larry Scavio; her son, Ronald Marshall Bone; her sisters, Sherlin Fischer, Brenda Taylor, Kathy Young; her brothers, Gary Francis, and Franklin Frances; and her son-in-law, Butch Miller.
Wanda was dedicated to her profession of nursing, she started as an LPN at Hopkins County Hospital in 1953. She also worked for Cardinal Ambulance Service and NHC Healthcare. She received her certification in 1965 and retiring in 2004. She loved reading, staying busy around her home, watching KY basketball, and spoiling her three dogs. She was also a Kentucky Colonel.
She is survived by her daughters, Vickie (Steve) Bock, of Atlanta, Georgia, and Terri Jean Miller, of Madisonville; her sons, Michael Eugene Bone, of Madisonville, and Jeffrey “Scottie” (Laura) Bone, of Madisonville; her sisters, Betty Bailey, of Madisonville; her grandchildren, Victoria Madrigal, Jackie McGregor, Rhyan Wright, Tiffany Wimp, Lindy Snead, Scott Moore, Lauren Guysky, and Ryann Seay; 10 great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; and her best friend, Michelle Adams.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Bro. Sam Franklin officiating. Burial will follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time Thursday.
Pallbearers will be Steve Bock, Martin Grenier, Scott Moore, Jeff Franklin, Keith Dunlap, and Ryan Wright. Honorary pallbearers will be Al Porter, Danny Belcher, and Dr, Lynn Leigh.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
