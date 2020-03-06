David Wayne “Tink” Richardson, 72, of Mortons Gap, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020.
He was born Nov. 11, 1947, in Madisonville to Martha Evelyn Lee Richardson and the late David Earl Richardson. He retired as a coal miner from Ken American Mines and attended Covenant Community Church. Tink enjoyed playing guitar, fishing and golfing.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a grandson, David Jackson Robinson; and granddaughters Mattie and Lottie Robinson.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Sherry Jo Stanley Richardson of Mortons Gap; his mother, Martha Richardson of Mortons Gap; son David “Jay” Carroll Richardson of Mortons Gap; daughter Amanda (Michael) Robinson of Madisonville; granddaughters Bel (Russell) Brothers of Madisonville, Haley Richardson of Mortons Gap and Miranda (Cliff) Carter and Brianna Robinson, both of Louisville; and great-granddaughter Romee Brothers of Madisonville.
Services will be 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 8, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home with Pastor Kevin Jett officiating. Burial to follow at Old Salem Cemetery in Mortons Gap. The visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour Sunday at the funeral home.
The pallbearers are Russell Brothers, Cliff Carter, Frank Roberts, Jason Knight, Michael Stanley and Micah McKnight. Honorary pallbearers are Gary Johnson, Phillip Johnson, Dennis Roberts, Jerry Roberts, Phil Rutledge and Dennis Stanley.
Memorial Contributions can be made in Tink’s memory to Covenant Community Church Bold New Future Building Project.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
