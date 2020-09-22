David Robert Richberg, 54, of Madisonville, died in Madisonville on Sept. 19, 2020.
He worked as an admissions coordinator at Teen Challenge Southeast Region.
Survivors include his brothers, Scott Richberg and Kevin Richberg; stepbrother, Timothy Herrick; stepsister, Jennifer Jones.
Graveside service: 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Lake Chapel Cemetery, 860 Lake Chapel Road, Johnsonville, SC 29555. Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville was entrusted with care.
Donations: Teen Challenge Southeast Region, P.O. Box 415 Dixon, KY 42409 Phone 270-639-7366.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.