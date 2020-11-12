Mr. Earlene Wagoner, 91 of Boonville, IN formerly of Sacramento, KY passed away at his residence in Boonville.
He was born February 11, 1929 in Madisonville, KY to the late John Wagoner and Ida Mae Weir Wagoner. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Betty Jean Wagoner; three sisters, Pansy Ashby, Nevelene Harbaugh, and Joyce Martin; and two brothers, John Ray Wagoner and Bobby Wagoner.
Mr. Wagoner was a farmer and a retired coal miner of 43 years from Island Creek Mine. He was a member of the UMWA Local 23, and Kentucky Farm Bureau. He attended church at Briar Creek Cumberland Presbyterian in Kentucky and also attended New Hope General Baptist Church in Indiana. He enjoyed traveling to 21 states, dancing, and playing 500 Rummy.
He is survived by one son, Stephen Wagoner of Sacramento, KY; his fiancé, Shirley Bailey of Boonville, IN; one sister, Pearlene Offutt of Madisonville; three grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and 2 great great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M. Friday, November 13, 2020 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Rev. James A. England officiating. Entombment will follow at the Forest Lawn Mausoleum.
Visitation will be from 9:00 A.M. until service time on Friday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.