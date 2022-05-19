Cora Lee Qualls, 73, of Madisonville was born November 9, 1948, to James Qualls and Lula Drone in Earlington. She departed this life Thursday, May 5, 2022, at Norton Audubon Hospital in Louisville.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James Qualls and Lula Drone; grandson, Trizeale Qualls; sisters, Hazel Hyde, Brenda Jefferson, and Delores Brown; and brother, Allen Drone.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory two children, Kimberly (Farice) McCann of Louisville and Anthony Qualls of Madisonville; six grandchildren, Christian Orr, Tianna Poole, Trequiese Qualls, Travin Qualls, Baylee Wilson, and JaKayla Frazier; great-grandchild, Aiden Robinson-Orr; six siblings, Lola Morgan of Springfield, Massachusetts, Linda Steppe of Madisonville, Marie Nicholson of Frankfort, James Qualls, Jr. of Louisville, Beverly (Donnie) Thomas, and Bill (Teresa) Qualls of Earlington; sister-in-law, Sherri Drone of Madisonville; and host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
The funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Oak Grove Baptist Church in Madisonville. Burial will be at West Side Odd Fellows. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Mason and Sons Funeral Home has been entrusted with the service.
