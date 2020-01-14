RICHMOND, Va. -- Sybil Day Priest, 101, of Richmond, formerly of Madisonville, departed this life on Jan. 6, 2020. She was born May 16, 1918, in Earlington to Emma Locke and Alonzo Day. She was a member of First Christian Church in Madisonville and a retired supervisor of the former Trover Clinic, now Baptist Health. Sybil was also a member of Town and Country Garden Club, Madisonville Country Club and civic groups. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Robert Priest; sisters Ruby Royster and Ruth Hamby; and brother D.L. Day.
She is survived by her daughter, Susan Gailis (Kenneth); two grandchildren, Scott Whitmer (Kathleen) and Suzonna Sullivan (Matt); and three great-great grandchildren, R.T., Meredith and Nicholas Whitmer. Burial will be private in Earlington.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.