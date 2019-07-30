Raymond L. Carter, 91 of Anthony, FL, formerly of Madisonville, KY, passed away, Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Linda E. White Hospice in Evansville, IN.
He was born August 23, 1927 in Muhlenberg County, KY to the late Joseph Henry Carter and Daisy Armour Carter. He was also preceded in death by several brothers and sisters.
Raymond worked as a self-employed contractor and was a World War II Air Force veteran. He was a member of Unity Baptist Church in Anthony. He was a member of the American Legion and a Mason. He also worked as a farmer and raised cattle.
He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Juanita Darnell Carter; two daughters, Phyllis (Timothy) Williams of Anthony and Gigi (Randy) Gentry of Henderson, KY; one sister, Gracie Cox of Madisonville; one brother, Lee Carter of Hanson, KY; four grandchildren, April Suzanne Keenan, John R. Keenan, Kelsie (Jeremy) Todd; and Zebabiah Gentry; and three great grandchildren.
Memorial services will be 11:00 A.M. Wednesday at Carters Chapel Church with Rev. Ruby Rickard officiating.
Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. until service time at the church.
