Mary Terry Hulsey, 82 of Madisonville, KY passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Baptist Health in Madisonville to be reunited with all the people who have passed before her.
She was born June 22, 1938 in Hopkins Co., KY to the late Comellis Immanuel Terry and Maudie Messamore Terry. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Mirion Hulsey; one brother; and one sister.
Although they never had biological children she was like a mother to Susie (Jerry) Butler, H.B. Nelson, and Jim (Susan) Nelson. A grandmother to James Michael Butler, Ramiro Hernandez, Christopther “BooBoo” Perna, and Caleb and Logan Powell. She was also a beloved aunt to Terry (Kim) Hight, Vickie (Marshall) Hight, and Tina Hight Townley.
Mary was of the Baptist faith. She loved cooking, gardening, and traveling with her husband.
Funeral services will be 12:00 P.M. Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Chaplain Marshall Hight, H.B. Nelson, Michael Butler, and Jim Butler officiating. Burial will follow in Union Temple Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. until service time on Saturday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Jim Nelson, H.B. Nelson, Michael Butler, Caleb Powell, Logan Powell, and Kevin Hulsey. Honorary pallbearer will be Terry Hight.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
