Michael “Mike” Owen Littlepage, 65, of Madisonville, died Saturday, June 3, 2023, at his home. He retired from Pollard and Sons.
Survivors: sons, James (Angela) Littlepage and Nathaniel Evan Littlepage; sisters, Debra VanKirk and Laura (Michael) McAlister; and brothers, Randy (Gloria) Littlepage, Robert Littlepage, and Jim (Tammy) Littlepage.
Service: 2 p.m. Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Harris Funeral Home. Burial: Grapevine Cemetery. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
