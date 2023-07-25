William Edward “Bill” Williams, 78, of Madisonville, died Sunday, July 23, 2023, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville. He was a veteran of the US Army and was formerly employed as a firefighter with the Madisonville Fire Department. Bill was a member of Liberty Baptist Church.

Survivor: brother, Strother W. Williams.

Service: 1 p.m. Thursday, July 27, 2023, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home, with military honors conducted by the United States Army. Burial: Odd Fellows Cemetery, Madisonville. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.

