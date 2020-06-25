James “Pat” Doyle, 74, of Memphis, Indiana, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020, at his residence. Born July 9, 1945, in Hopkins County, Kentucky, he was the son of the late Eugene and Gladys Doyle. On Dec. 9, 2015, he married Gayle Bruce-Doyle.
Pat was a United States Army veteran and a member of the Blue Lick Christian Church in Henryville. He was also a member of VFW Post 5480 in Madisonville, American Legion Post 6 in Madisonville and Moose Lodge 3000.
He was an avid golfer, NASCAR enthusiast and enjoyed traveling.
Pat is survived by his wife, Gayle; two daughters, Karen (Eddie) Milum and Janet (Jim) Redman; one son, Jamey Doyle; one stepson, Clint Bruce; one brother, Mike Doyle; four sisters, Linda (Rodney) Dennis, Debbie Cooper, Ann (Keith) Matheny and Leah (Phil) Wood; 11 grandchildren; two stepgrandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Wanda Prince and Kaye Harper; and a stepson, Brad Bruce.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington, with Bro. Tommy Hayes and Marlow Bruce officiating. Military honors will be performed by the Hopkins County Honor Guard graveside at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Madisonville.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until service time at 1 p.m. Saturday at Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Blue Lick Christian Church, 16113 Memphis-Blue Lick Road, Henryville, IN 47126.
Hughes-Taylor Funeral Home was entrusted with arrangements, and local services are being handled by Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington.
Online condolences may be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
