Steven Jennings, 81, of Madisonville, died Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, at Redbanks Colonial Terrace in Sebree. He was a retired coal miner from Vogue Mines and Kenn Mines and a member of Concord General Baptist Church in Manitou.
Survivors: daughter, Lynn (Carter) Humphrey, and son, Brent (Lynda) Jennings.
Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home, Madisonville. Burial: Grapevine Cemetery, Madisonville. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the funeral hour Tuesday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made to the family online at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
