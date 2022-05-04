NORTONVILLE — Warren Faye Barnes, 83, of Nortonville, died Monday, May 2, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville.
Mr. Barnes was a United States Army Veteran and had worked as a truck driver.
Survivors: half-brother, David Gamblin.
Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at New Salem Cemetery in Nortonville.
Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
