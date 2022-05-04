NORTONVILLE — Warren Faye Barnes, 83, of Nortonville, died Monday, May 2, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville.

Mr. Barnes was a United States Army Veteran and had worked as a truck driver.

Survivors: half-brother, David Gamblin.

Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at New Salem Cemetery in Nortonville.

Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington is in charge of the arrangements.

Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.