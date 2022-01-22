DAWSON SPRINGS — Dora Frances Hart, 78, died on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at Dawson Springs Health Care and Rehabilitation.
She is survived by her husband, Thomas Claybourn “Tommy” Hart; two daughters, Deborah Zolia (Larry), and Susan Faizal (Nor); three sons, Thomas Claybourn Hart, Jr. (LaShanda), Justin Wayne Hart, and Donald Lee Hart (Tonya); two sisters, Sylvia Cook, and Beulah Mae Richie.
Service: 2 p.m. Sunday, January 23, 2022, at Beshear Funeral Home in Dawson Springs. Burial: Silent Run Cemetery. Visitation: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, January 22, 2022, and 12 p.m. until the funeral hour at 2 p.m. Sunday, January 23, 2022.
Online condolences may be sent to beshearfuneralhome.com.
