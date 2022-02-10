Joan Cain Brock, 74, of Henderson, went to heaven to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, after a short illness.
Joan was born on December 1, 1947, in Henderson, to Charles A. And Ella (Stone) Cain. She graduated from Henderson County High School. She was a former cabinet foreman at Period Furniture for 21 years, and then retired from Budge Industries, where she was in charge of shipping/FedEx. She was a member of The Heart of God Ministries, Henderson.
Joan was lovingly known to her grandchildren as “Nana,” and to her brothers and sisters as “Sissy” and “JoJo”. She had a loving and caring heart and loved her family more than anything in this world.
Joan was preceded in death by her parents, Charles A. and Ella Cain, and her brother, Edgar Cain.
She is survived by her daughters, Teri Evans (Jason Moore) of Robards, Ellie Evans of Henderson; son, Brian Evans (Amanda) of Summerville, South Carolina; sisters, Pam Greene of Henderson and Marcy Payton (Eddie) of Madisonville; and brothers, Kenneth Cain (Phyllis) of Mustang, Oklahoma, Charlie Cain (Mary Jane) of Henderson, Melvin “Ronnie” Cain (Marilyn) of Henderson, Marty Cain of Henderson, and Randy Cain (Teresa) of Winter Haven, Florida. “Nana” also has seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews, who all love her dearly and will miss her so much.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Madisonville Health and Rehab for their continued loving care during this difficult time, and to all our family and friends who continued to keep her in your daily prayers.
Her favorite song was “Amazing Grace,” so when you read this, it would mean a great deal to her and the family if you would sing that song out loud or in silence and remember a sweet, loving, and caring soul has arrived in Heaven and is no longer in pain!
Celebration of Life will be at 3 p.m. on Saturday, February 19 at The Heart of God Ministries, Inc. in Henderson with Pastor Marilyn Cain officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Heart of God Ministries, Inc., 115 First Street, Henderson, KY 42420.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com.
