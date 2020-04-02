Dr. Ralph H. Kirkwood, 95, of Dawson Springs, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020, at the Tradewater Health and Rehabilitation Center in Dawson Springs. Dr. Kirkwood was born July 24, 1924, in a log cabin on Mount Hebron Hill in Caldwell County to the late E.B. and Nellie Ashby Kirkwood. He practiced optometry in Dawson Springs for 38 years and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Dawson Springs.
Dr. Kirkwood graduated from Coyne Electrical School in 1941. He then attended Murray State Teacher’s College and graduated from Northern Illinois College of Optometry in 1950. He also did postgraduate work at the University of Saint Louis in Saint Louis.
Dr. Kirkwood is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Teresa and Dennis Murphy of Bowling Green.
Preceding Dr. Kirkwood in death are his parents; his wife of 68 years, Anna Lou Kirkwood; a sister, Virginia; and two brothers, Ashley and Everett.
There will be a private graveside service for Dr. Ralph H. Kirkwood at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 4, at Rosedale Cemetery with Elder Jeff Winfrey officiating.
Pallbearers will be Bill Lanham, David Lanham, Dennis Murphy, Jason Lanham and Billy Allen.
Friends and family may call Beshear Funeral Home at 270-797-5165 before 2 p.m. Saturday, April 4, and request that the funeral home sign the visitor’s book for you, or you may leave a virtual gift in Dr. Kirkwood’s name at www.beshearfuneralhome.com.
To join the service via webcast, you may log on to the Beshear Funeral Home Facebook page and choose “videos” at 2 p.m., Saturday, April 4.
Online condolences may be sent to beshearfuneral
