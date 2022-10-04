Tracy Rose Kline, 56, of Madisonville KY, passed away Friday September 30, 2022 in Knoxville, TN
She was born October 3, 1965, to the late Edward N. Rose. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Joseph E. Rose.
Tracy was a member of Madisonville Church Of Christ, enjoyed crafts and loved her dogs. She was a graduate of Wintersville High School and attended Lipsomb University.
She is survived by her husband of 34 years, Russell M. Kline of Madisonville; her mother, Joan M. Rose of Madisonville; her son, Kevin M. Kline of Nashville, TN; a sister-in-law, Jessica Dillon and a nephew Elijah Dillon.
Funeral service will be held at 1:00 P.M. Wednesday October 5, 2022 at Madisonville Church Of Christ. with Bro. Mike Peters officiating. Burial will follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. until the service time at the church.
Memorial donations may be made to Madisonville Church Of Christ.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
