Michael Keven Teague of Madisonville passed away November 3, 2021, at his home in California. He was an electrician.
Survivors: wife, Kimberly Teague; mother, Mary Teague; father, Raymond Teague; daughter, Steffany Teague; sons, Brandon Teague and Trevor Teague; step-daughter, Maggie Moore; step-sons, Brandon Moore, Christian Moore, and Braden; brother, Keith Teague; and sister, Kara Cardwell.
Service: 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at New Hopewell Cemetery in Clay.
Online condolences can be made at www.vanoverfuneralhome.com.
