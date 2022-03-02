Michael Keven Teague of Madisonville passed away November 3, 2021, at his home in California. He was an electrician.

Survivors: wife, Kimberly Teague; mother, Mary Teague; father, Raymond Teague; daughter, Steffany Teague; sons, Brandon Teague and Trevor Teague; step-daughter, Maggie Moore; step-sons, Brandon Moore, Christian Moore, and Braden; brother, Keith Teague; and sister, Kara Cardwell.

Service: 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at New Hopewell Cemetery in Clay.

