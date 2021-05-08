Daniel Francis Buie, 81, of Madisonville, passed away Friday, May 7, 2021, at Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville, Indiana, after a long battle with COVID-19. He was born Nov. 20, 1939, in Madisonville to the late Lelia Boster Buie and George Marlin Buie.
Dan was a 1958 graduate of Madisonville High School. He was a football player in 1956 when they were undefeated and were Western Kentucky champions. He was inducted into the Madisonville All-Sports Hall of Fame in 2013. Dan was active in the Army National Guard and later retired from General Electric. He traveled to many countries with his work with construction, electronics, tool and die and journeyman skills. Dan was a member of First Baptist Church in Madisonville, where he taught a Sunday school class for 24 years. He was a commissioner on the Madisonville Housing Authority Board for many years, and he was also a Hopkins County election commissioner as the Republican representative for many years. He bowled semi-pro in the 1960s and was a Kentucky Colonel. He enjoyed his family and friends, traveling, restoring his ’37 Chevy and being politically active.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Bryan Buie; sister Marian Crowley; and his brother, Robert Buie.
Survivors include his wife of 32 years, Sally Taylor Buie; sons Scott (Ann) Buie of Greenwood, Indiana, and Shane (Jenny) Buie of Glasgow; sisters Ann Davis and Gayle Lamar, both of Paducah; his brother, David (Delsia) Buie of Clarksville, Tennessee; and grandchildren Amber Drenth of Noblesville, Indiana, Eli Buie of Greenwood, Indiana, Paige Buie of Hopkinsville and Jameson Buie and Ally Buie of Glasgow.
The service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville with Dr. Kevin Maples officiating.
A visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour Wednesday at the funeral home.
There will be a loving kindness meal and fellowship at First Baptist Church, 246 N. Main St., Madisonville, KY 42431, following the funeral.
Memorial contributions may be made in Dan’s memory to the local Madisonville Salvation Army, 805 McCoy Ave., Madisonville, KY 42431 or The Gideon’s International, P.O. Box 204, Madisonville, KY 42431.
Condolences may be made to the family online at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
