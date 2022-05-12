Alexander Galben, 79, of Madisonville, died Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at his home.
He was a proud highly decorated retired veteran of the United States Army and served during Vietnam.
Survivors: wife, Belvia Humphrey Galben; son, Alex Galben; daughters, Darlene Ward and Sandra Mayo; son, Patrick Galben; daughters, Anissa Galben, Christy Young, Leigh Young, and Kim Nichols; son, Jose Gomez; and sisters, Clara and Mary Lou.
Service: 12 p.m. on Friday, May 13, 2022, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home. Burial: 2 p.m. at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West in Hopkinsville with full military honors. Visitation: 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
