Teddy Gene Rogers, 77 of White Plains, KY passed away Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Ridgewood Terrace Nursing Home.
He was born June 26, 1942 to the late Ted Rogers and Jane Hardwick Rogers. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Judith Jones Rogers; a son, Kevin Rogers; and a brother, Terry Rogers.
He was a former coal miner and heavy equipment operator. He was a member of Trinity Tabernacle and an avid UK basketball fan.
He is survived by two daughters, Ginger (Jeff) Driver of White Plains and Mandy (Chris) Taylor of Utica, KY; one brother, Jerry (Gail) Rogers of White Plains; and five grandchildren, Jesse Driver, Caleb Driver, Kinsley Driver, Madyson Taylor, and Caden Taylor.
Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M. Friday, November 8, 2019 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Chris Taylor officiating. Burial will follow at a later date.
Visitation will be from 9:00 A.M. until service time on Friday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
