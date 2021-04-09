Marlene Kennedy Stacer, 70, of Madisonville, died Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at Baptist Health Madisonville. She worked as a travel agent for Total Travel Service Inc.
Survivors include her son, Chad James; stepchildren Shane Faughender, Crystal Trover and Jamie Page; brothers Mark Kennedy, Mitch Kennedy, Monte Kennedy, Mickey Kennedy and George Wood; and sister Melissa McDermott of Florida.
Service: 11 a.m. Friday in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home. Burial: Bethlehem Cemetery. Visitation: From 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday and after 9 a.m. Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.