Judy Ann Young Niestrath, 82, passed away peacefully at Oak Ridge Senior Living in Madisonville Tuesday, August 9, 2022. She was born in Paducah November 27, 1939.
Judy was a 1958 graduate of North Marshall High School. She married Donald Niestrath of Paducah October 28, 1961. She was a bookkeeper for several businesses in Paducah during her early working career, but was best known as “Miss Judy” during her later years as a caregiver for children, and then while at KidsKare. Judy loved her family and friends, and her grandchildren adored her. She was generous with her time and advice. She was a member of the Reidland Church of Christ. She was a great cook and was very involved in preparing meals for church and community events.
She was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease 15 years ago but remained faithful in taking care of her late husband as long as she was physically able. She did not let her decline deter her determination and spirit. She enjoyed plants and a clean house.
The family would like to thank the staff and her sitters from Oak Ridge for their great care of Judy and Don over the past years.
Judy was a strong presence in the life of her children and grandchildren and served as an excellent example of what it means to be a Christian wife and mother. There is no higher honor. She will be missed until we meet again.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Don Niestrath; her parents, Stilley Ray Young and Merle Hooper Young; and two brothers, Jimmy Ray Young and Harold Wilson Young.
She is survived by two sons, Sean (Rebecca) Niestrath of Madisonville, Shane (Kim) Niestrath of Fairmont, Minnesota, and a daughter, Sharon (Brian) Mitchell of Huntsville, Alabama. She cherished her ten grandchildren, Manda (Cole) Childress, Casey (Ben) Johnson, Molly (Casey) Bell, Courtney Mitchell, Stefan Niestrath, Gabriella (Charles) Shoffner Niestrath, Hans Niestrath, Kurt Niestrath, Jack Niestrath, and Will Niestrath, along with four great-grandchildren, Gordon, Owen, Rosemary, and Felicity, and thirteen nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, August 12, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah. Family friends Randy Bridges and Glen Anderson will share their perspectives on her life. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions can be made to Reidland Church of Christ, 5500 Kentucky Dam Road, Paducah or Pennyrile Church of Christ, 4915 Hanson Road, Madisonville, KY 42431.
You may leave a message for the family or light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
