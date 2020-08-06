Kathy “Bone” Bourland Johnson, 63, of Dawson Springs, passed away on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at her home.
She was born on Nov. 13, 1956, in Madisonville, to the late Annie Pearl Vannoy Bourland and James Herald Bourland. Kathy was of the Baptist faith. She enjoyed karaoke, bingo, dancing and spending time with her friends and family.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brothers, James Harrison Bourland and Harold Glenn Bourland; and her sisters, Linda Faye Mallory and Nancy Lee Brunson.
Survivors include her husband of 22 years, Michael Johnson; daughter, Melinda Peyton, of Madisonville; brothers, Kenneth (Angela) Ray Bourland, Steven (Kaye) Ross Bourland, Donald (Julie) Eugene Bourland, all of Madisonville and Jerry (Sherry) Wayne Bourland of Earlington; sisters, Sandra Walker, of Madisonville, and Karen (Wesley) Denise Holmes of Dalton; grandson, Cody Dewayne Vaught, of Tennessee; granddaughter, Brandi Michelle Carroll, of Madisonville; great-grandson, Caleb Ray Clayton, of Madisonville; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville with Bro. Dwight Brown officiating. Burial to follow at Bethlehem Cemetery in Madisonville. A visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour Friday at the funeral home.
The pallbearers are Ronnie Bourland, Donnie Bourland, Skyler Clayton, Phillip Adams, George Sharp and Gary Foster.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
