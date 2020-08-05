Anne Gibson Conrad, 87, of Providence, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at the home of her daughter.
Mrs. Conrad was born on Jan. 12, 1933, in Providence the daughter of the late John Malcolm Gibson and Claudia Pearl Plemmons Gibson, she was preceded in death by her husband Roland Conrad in 2011.
Mrs. Conrad was a member of the Providence First Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday School for many years. Mrs. Conrad was employed by Gibson Realty & Auction,
where she was a real estate agent.
Mrs. Conrad is survived by one daughter, Suzanne Johnson, of Manitou; and one son, John (Tammy) Conrad, of Providence; her brother, Mack (Robin) Gibson, of Providence; her grandchildren, Josh and Andrea and one great-grandchild, Drew.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Providence First Baptist Church in Providence with Bro. Tim Rigdon and Bro. Ethan Watson officiating. Interment will follow in Big Hill Cemetery, Providence. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until service time at 2 p.m. Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Providence First Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Providence First Baptist Church at 214 Broadway St. Providence, KY 42450.
Due to the Coronavirus all government mandates with facial coverings will be required.
