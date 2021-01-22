U.S. Army veteran Arthur Ray Pentecost, 81, of Madisonville, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at Baptist Health Madisonville.
He was born July 21, 1939, in Milford, Illinois, to the late, Annabel Margaret Soulfer Pentecost and William Jennings Bryant Pentecost. Art retired as a coal miner with Island Creek Coal Co. and was a member of Hanson United Methodist Church. He enjoyed fishing, traveling, working in his yard and spending time with his family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Jim Pentecost, Larry Pentecost and Terry Lee Pentecost; and his sister, Brenda Jamison.
Survivors include his wife of 31 years, Lois “Shortie” Spain-Howard Pentecost; son Tony (Cristina) Pentecost of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; daughters Debra Pentecost and Tami Herron, both of Madisonville; brother Bryant Pentecost of Central City; grandchildren Shawn Amar, Mandi Herron, Nick Pentecost and Curtis Herron; great-grandchildren Lucien, Myles, Jayden, Unity, Memphis and Amira; and several nieces and nephews.
The service will be 1 p.m. Saturday in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville with Pastor Tami Coleman officiating. Military honors will be conducted at the funeral home by the Hopkins County Honor Guard. A visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made in Art’s memory to the Hopkins County Humane Society or Hanson United Methodist Church.
Condolences may be made online to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.