SHELBYVILLE — Georgia Lorene Holloman Norman, 89, of Shelbyville, formerly of Webster County, passed away at U of L Shelbyville Hospital in Shelbyville, on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. She was a homemaker and was a caregiver for the elderly for several years in the Henderson County area. She was a member of the Dixon General Baptist Church in Dixon. She loved her family, her grandchildren and great-grandkids. She loved her Lord and was a very strong Christian lady. She was a graduate of Webster County High School. She is the daughter of the late Elmer and Mable Holloman.
She was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Shontae Allen; and a son-in-law, Charles Bryant.
Survivors include her two daughters, Cheryl Bryant of Shelbyville and Carol Green (Richard) of Deerfield Beach, Florida; one son, James Norman III of Orlando, Florida; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 2 p.m. Monday at Townsend Funeral Home in Dixon. The Rev. John Brumfiel will officiate. Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery in Dixon. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time Monday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or St. Anthony’s Hospice, 2410 S. Green St., Henderson, KY 42420.
