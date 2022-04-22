DAWSON SPRINGS — Ruth Hoard, 97, of Dawson Springs, passed away Monday, April 18, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess, Madisonville. Ms. Hoard was born July 30, 1924, to William James Orten and Marjorie Victoria Trotter Orten. She worked for many years in housekeeping and retired after working 50 years with Harned Insurance. She loved quilting and attending church. She attended church at Union Temple.
She is survived by her daughter, Dortha McBride (William) of Crofton; a son, Rev. David Hoard (Jacqueline) of Dawson Springs; nine grandchildren, Tracy, Shelby, Shelly, Anita, Darlene, William Douglas, Nathan, Emmaleigh, and Stephen; nine great-grandchildren, Heather, Jacob, Jonathan, Hailey, Austin, Asher, Felix, Kayla, and Breanna; and five great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, of 64 years, Dextel Hoard; daughter, Anna Ruth Hall; an infant daughter; two infant sons, Robert Earl and Gary Kim; granddaughter, Lisa McBride; two sisters, Velia Trotter and Mildred Ostein; and seven brothers, Melvin, Forrest, Rudy, Richard, Carl Loman, Lawson, and Johnny Orten.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, April 22, 2022, at Beshear Funeral Home. Rev. Samuel Haulk will officiate the service. Burial will follow in the Ilsley Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the funeral hour at the funeral home. Visitation was also held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday.
Ms. Hoard’s service will be streamed live on the Beshear Funeral Home Facebook page beginning at 1 p.m. CST. (To view: “Google” beshearfuneralhomefacebook and select “videos” among the menu options).
Online condolences may be sent to beshearfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.