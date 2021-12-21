Connie Sue Skultety, 65, of Madisonville, passed away Friday, December 17, 2021, at Baptist Health Deaconess Hospital in Madisonville.
She was born August 24, 1956, in Russellville, to the late Horris Trice and Nancy Neal Trice. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Andy Trice; and her grandmother, Elizabeth Neal.
Mrs. Skultety enjoyed quilting, camping, gardening, and spending time with her grandkids.
She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Michael Skultety; her two sons, Jason (Connie Jo) Skultety, of Madisonville, and Chris (Missy) Skultety, of Illinois; her brother, Roy (Jody) Bomar, of Florida; and her granddaughters, Emma Kate Skultety, Elli Klaire Skultety, and Abigail Skultety.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Bro. Pete Phelan officiating. Burial will follow in East Lawn Cemetery in Hanson. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, December 21, 2021 and 10 a.m. until service time Wednesday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Daniel Ryan, Jeff Ford, Mike Abell, Jesse Morgason, Roger “Buddy” Butler, and Jeff Phillips.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
